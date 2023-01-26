First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds and our next chance of snow. The snow will move into Central Minnesota after 9pm, into the Ports after midnight, and through Wisconsin and the Arrowhead after that. New snow accumulations will be between 1-3″ for most areas. However, Cook county and the International Border could see 2-5″. Lows will be in the teens with temperatures climbing early tomorrow morning back into the 20′s. Winds will be south 10-15mph. Expect travel delays early in the morning.

FRIDAY: Friday morning there will be some lingering light snow showers through 9am, but the snow will be done after that. For the rest of the day, we will have partly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 35mph. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning, then fall into the teens in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning lows will be in the single digits and teens below zero, but with breezy northwest winds it will feel like it’s in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. The South Shore will see some lingering lake-effect snow.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning lows will be in the teens and 20′s below zero with wind chill values in the 30′s and 40′s below zero. Frostbite can occur in less than 20 minutes under these conditions. Highs will be near or below zero with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

