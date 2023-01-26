Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal.

Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.

At the meeting, community members like Alice Tibbetts expressed their concerns. Tibbetts is the co-founder of We Walk in Duluth, a group that strives for clear and safe paths in the city.

“I hope the city streamlines their operations so that the sidewalk clearing is not so separate from street clearing, and I hope they allocate more resources and create efficiencies that will actually make a difference in Duluth,” Tibbetts said. Their goal is to ensure all sidewalks and bus stops in town are cleared of snow.

Also in attendance at the meeting were city officials, like Mayor Emily Larson.

“It’s wonderful to see so many staff here engaged and listening, I think this was extremely productive and we probably had more of the right people in the room than we’ve had before,” added Tibbetts.

The commission is hoping to focus on three key areas: clearing snow in areas of precedence like bus stops, collaborating with the state and county, and striving for commitment to the ADA plan.

Crosby believes positive change is on the horizon.

“I’m glad so many individuals from our community and the city were able to come and talk about this issue and we’re not done, we’re nowhere near done, I look forward to future meetings and I feel like the work is just beginning,” said Crosby.

The city has an online reporting system people can use to alert them of any problem areas on roads and sidewalks.

