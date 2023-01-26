Dry today but snow tonight could lead to a slick Friday morning commute

Thursday: Thursday will be cooler, but for the first time in awhile there is the opportunity to see some sunshine . Highs will be in the teens. Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies to start with more clouds as we head towards this evening. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Increasing clouds this evening will giveway to yet another clipper system for the night tonight.

Friday: The snow through the overnight and the first part of the morning will lead to slippery roads for the Friday morning commute. All said and done most are looking at 1-3″ with some higher totals possible up the North Shore with some closer to 5″. The snow will wrap up from west to east through the morning and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies overhead for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the 20′s, but temperatures will be falling into the afternoon.

Saturday: Saturday features the first blast of cold this year. Highs will be struggling to make it above zero for most of the region. if there is any silver lining there will be some sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20′s below zero with wind chill values falling into the 40′s below zero.

