City by City: Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County

Northland- The Northland Hackathon held its inaugural event in April of 2022. The event introduced students from 20 Minnesota schools to computer science tools such as building apps, writing code and exploring jobs in tech. This year the program is kicking off with a series of webinars titled “How Hackathon can strengthen my college application.” The keynote speaker will be a Cloquet native who sold his own software company last year. The first webinar will be held Friday, January 27. Two more will follow in February and March before the 2nd annual Hackathon in April.

International Falls, MN- The 43rd annual Icebox Days kicks off January 26. The yearly event celebrates International Falls’ designation as the Icebox of the nation. The fun starts indoors Thursday with a cribbage tournament and BINGO. Friday features a moonlight snowshoe hike and nighttime karaoke. Saturday is jam-packed with something for everyone including the boot hockey tournament, corn hole tournament, kid’s day activities and more. For the hearty, several iconic events embrace the freezing weather, including the famous Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run and Frozen Turkey Bowling.

Bayfield County, WI- The Bayfield County Sheriff is asking residents and visitors to double-check their iPhone safety settings. As the region is seeing snow and more people are getting out on the trails, they say they are seeing an uptick in false crash detection messages. They say while the feature is nice in theory, it can be very sensitive while snowmobiling. When your phone’s crash detection is on, it might send an automated message to emergency services about a crash that never happened. Sudden stopping, slowing and moving around in jacket pockets may trick it. If dispatch can’t connect with a caller, they have to check out the scene, but since most are false alarms, the sheriff says this is draining resources. Crash detection can be turned on and off in your emergency settings.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.