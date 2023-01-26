Bulldogs emphasize “defense leads to offense” in nine-game win streak

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It is the battle of two of the hottest teams in college hockey when the No.6 Bulldogs bring their nine-game unbeaten streak to AMSOIL to battle the third-ranked Gophers who are riding a ten-game winning streak.

Against one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, the Bulldogs know this weekend’s series will come down to defense, ranking first in the league and fourth in the nation with a 1.35 goals-against average. It’s also important to note that goaltender Emma Soderberg, who leads the league in shutouts also ranks third in the nation with seven shutouts. On Wednesday afternoon at the press conference, veteran and captain Gabbie Hughes explains why the defense has been a number one key for this team, especially in the second half of their season.

“Something we talk about a lot is ‘defense leads to offense’ so making defense our pride and taking pride in the d-zone will lead to our offensive opportunities so focusing in on that and making that our number one focus I think has definitely led to us having great defense and being able to go into the o-zone and create there,” said Hughes.

“I think with the relationships that our players have with our goaltenders they want to play tough in front of our goalies. Our goalies are well-liked, and I think that goes a long way in what you’re willing to get in front of for them and how you protect them,” added Crowell.

The puck drops at AMSOIL at 3 pm on Friday and Saturday. This series will be broadcast on the My9 Sports Network.

