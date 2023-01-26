Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership

RICE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The wait for the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is almost over and where the race begins has a new twist this year.

The race is starting again at Billy’s Bar in Rice Lake, which recently got new owners.

Brian Larson purchased the place a few months back and said they’ve been working hard to prepare for their first Beargrease Run.

This year Billy’s Bar will open Sunday at 7 a.m. serving a hot breakfast buffet and full bar.

Larson said he knows how important Beargrease is to the community and wants to provide a welcoming and exciting atmosphere to kick off the races.

“When I found out that this was the starting place, I got excited instantly and have spent much of the last eight months really focused on how to make it something that is just really neat,” said Larson.

The race starts at 10 a.m., but before the dogs take off, fans can meet the Mushers starting at 8 a.m.

The start is open to the public and free to attend.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.