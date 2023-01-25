White Bear Lake police officer stable after shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A White Bear Lake police officer was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after being shot while trying to make an arrest, police said.

Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. The officer was wounded and taken the hospital, White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry said in a statement.

The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released.

A standoff ensued until tactical officers using a robot shot gas into the apartment of the suspect, who then gave up and was arrested around 1 a.m. The suspect was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted early Wednesday that it has joined the investigation. Other law enforcement agencies also responded, including SWAT teams from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Paul Police Department.

Nearby residents were evacuated and waited in Metro Transit buses to keep warm for several hours before they were allowed to return to their homes.

