What to expect from Whitmer’s State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol on Wednesday.

Her address will begin at 7 p.m., and during her speech, Whitmer will share what her vision is for Michigan and what she hopes to accomplish over the next four years.

Wednesday will be Governor Whitmer’s first televised speech since winning her second election. It will also be the first time in 40 years the Democrats have control of all three chambers.

It’s the first time since 2020 that Whitmer will deliver her Secretary of State address before a joint session in the House Chamber.

Whitmer plans to address her goals of lowering costs, bringing supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensuring Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.

During her speech on Wednesday, it is expected that Whitmer will talk about education, healthcare, fixing Michigan’s aging infrastructure, and steering the state towards an electric vehicle economy.

“I’m going to be staying focused on people; all people,” said Whitmer. “I want to start by talking about working people in our state, people who need a little more support to make ends meet, and retire with dignity; pulling back the retirement tax credit are ways we can put more money in people’s pockets.”

She is expected to use her speech to push promises she has made, including repealing the so-called retirement tax.

“My goal is to get money to the pockets of people living on a fixed income and are struggling with inflation and all the pressures of a changed law,” Whitmer said.

The plan Democratic lawmakers introduced would give that relief in four years to people on state pensions.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders are hoping Whitmer will announce she will meet them in the middle.

“I think we’ll be able to find common ground on a lot of things,” Whitmer said. “We won’t agree on everything. That’s OK as long as we stay profession and stay focused on where we can find common ground. The people of Michigan will be well served.”

Minority leaders Rep. Matt Hall and Sen. Aric Nesbitt want to see tax relief for every senior, regardless of income source.

“That’s what the people need. They don’t want a tax cut four years from now. They don’t want a little bit here or they don’t want to hire a CPA to do these plans,” Hall said. “Hopefully, Gov. Whitmer calls for immediate relief, a simple plan that will treat all people fairly.”

Whitmer is also expected to announce plans for preschool for all 4-year-olds and gun reforms.

The address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the State House Of Representatives and Senate.

Whitmer’s State of The State Address will be broadcasted statewide and you can watch the address live on News 10′s digital platforms.

