Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans.

“This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.

Families making less than $150,000 a year would get $2,000 plus an additional $200 for each child, up to $2,600.

Single filers making under $75,000 would receive $1,000.

The checks are not taxable, and anyone earning more than the set amount will not qualify for any returns.

Overall, the rebates would cost roughly $4 billion, almost a quarter of the state’s record-breaking $17 billion surplus.

“People can make good decisions for themselves and a portion of this surplus needs to get back into their hands,” he said.

Walz and Flanagan also want to set aside $219 million to reduce social security taxes on Minnesotans.

The budget recommends the legalization of adult-use cannabis and the creation of an Office of Cannabis Management to help regulate and monetize the products.

Republicans, like Spencer Igo (Wabana Township), say the returns are a good start, but they would prefer a more permanent solution.

“Lasting permanent tax cuts are exactly what the people of Greater Minnesota, especially in the Northland and on the Iron Range, need,” Igo said. “Let’s create a generational difference with these dollars because in two years it’s not going to be here.”

The administration also announced a push for reliable clean transit statewide, more funding for higher education, and increased funding for the Local Government Aid program, which helps communities across the state.

The proposal is not final, and each aspect would need to pass through the rest of the state legislature to become law.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.