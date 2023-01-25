St. Luke’s volunteer receives award after years of service

St. Luke’s Volunteer Linda Tezak
St. Luke’s Volunteer Linda Tezak(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A St. Luke’s volunteer has received an award on Wednesday after her many years service.

Linda Tezak received the Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers (MAHV) Presidents Award.

She has been volunteering at the St. Luke’s for more than 25 years and nearly 11,000 hours.

Hospital spokespeople say she has been a caring, dedicated advocate for patients and families.

This award is given to a worthy member of the MAHV program.

Tezak currently is MAHV Membership Chair and Interim District B Chair.

She also served on St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild Board.

In 2016, she was the recipient of MAHV’s Heart of Minnesota Volunteer of the Year Award.

