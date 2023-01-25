Rescue Squad: Car strikes moose on Hwy. 53

Moose vs Car crash
Moose vs Car crash(St. Louis County Rescue Squad)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELLSBURG, MN. (Northern News Now) - A family of three had “very” minor injuries when their car struck a moose on Highway 53 early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Rescue squad spokespeople said a Mitsubishi Outlander was heading west on Highway 53 when it hit a young moose near Ellsburg.

There were three family members in the car at the time of the crash, according to the Rescue Squad’s Facebook post.

Fortunately, they all reported “very” minor injuries.

However, the bull moose did not survive the crash.

Agencies that assisted were Sheriff’s Deputies, MSP Troopers, Ellsburg Fire-Rescue, Virginia Ambulance, Armory Shell Towing, and 911 Dispatchers.

