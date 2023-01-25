More snow today and Friday before temperatures crash

Wednesday: Wednesday we will continue to have a chance of some scattered light snow showers especially from the Twin Ports east. Accumulations will be between a trace to 3 throughout the day with higher amounts along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s but we will loose ground through the day. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero on the Minnesota side of things with some lower teens into Northwest Wisconsin.

Thursday: Thursday is our breather between more snow Friday. There will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a better shot of sunshine in the first half of the day. Highs are cooler climbing into teens with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Clouds begin to increase Thursday and Thursday night our next clipper system will arrive.

Friday: Snow will continue Friday morning before exiting Friday afternoon. You should expect some slick roads for the Friday morning commute. Snow totals range from 1-3″ for most with higher amounts across Northern Minnesota. Highs climb into the lower 20s.

