I Love To Read Month still holds school kids’ attention despite the digital age

AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sixth graders at Mesabi East School in Aurora are on the move to get to the library. “I love to read month” is just days away. This year, the kids are going to travel the world via books and the images they create in their minds.

“Each of our classroom teachers has a country they had picked. They had these last year, too, and the goal is to teach the kids about the different countries and cultures throughout the years.” said Alli Seppala who is Mesabi East’s ILTR coordinator.

I love to read month is an annual tradition in many schools in the U.S. and Canada. Despite fears of the older generation that cell phones and tablets are luring the younger generation away from the printed page, the students themselves say that is not the case. Real books are really fun. The adventures are endless.

“You can pick anything out, as long as you know what you are going to read, you can pick it.” said student Nolan Jarvi.

Mesabi East teachers tell us the interest school kids still have in books will turn them into well rounded and well read adults who will have an interest in becoming active citizens of their communities. Plus, reading calms the nerves and sooths the soul.

“For me, it’s easier to focus and relax while reading a book. Doing TV is harder because you’re trying to listen to sounds and listen to people at the same time but when you are reading it’s quiet space and a nice comfortable time.” said student Piper Washam.

