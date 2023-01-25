Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Hawks Boy’s basketball team hosted the Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday night where the Hawks protected home court in a 94-55 victory over the Hunters.
On the other side of the bridge, Superior hosted Eau Claire Memorial but fell in a nail biting 62-60 game.
Hermantown 94 Duluth Denfeld 55
Eau Claire Memorial 62 Superior 60
