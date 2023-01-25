Governor Walz to sign bill providing unemployment benefits for mine workers

The extension impacts more than 400 workers
Northshore Mining
Northshore Mining
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz will sign into law a bill extending unemployment benefits to mine workers.

The bill, authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, offers an additional 26 weeks of benefits for more than 400 workers who were laid off due to the idling of Cliffs’ facilities in Silver Bay and Babbitt.

Governor Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Sen. Grant Hauschild, Lake County Commissioner Rick Groutermont, and Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc.

Rep. Lislegard worked closely with Hermantown Sen. Grant Hauschild, who was the Senate author, to advance the legislation.

Cleveland Cliffs announced in May the operations at Northshore Mining’s mine in Babbitt and the pellet plant in Silver Bay would temporarily shut down.

Then last July, they announced Northshore will remain idle through at least this April.

Many workers exhausted their regular benefits in November because of this.

The benefit extension in the bill will be offered retroactively to August 14.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Superior family is grieving the loss of both their 19-year-old daughter and beloved K9 police...
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
Wx Gfx
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
File - police lights
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Latest News

Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short
Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short
No. 2 Hawks shutout Spartans in Superior; C-E-C beat Rock Ridge in overtime thriller 4-3
No. 2 Hawks shutout Spartans in Superior; C-E-C beat Rock Ridge in overtime thriller 4-3
Mirage Edge Hilltoppers in tight outing, 4-3
Mirage Edge Hilltoppers in tight outing, 4-3
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart