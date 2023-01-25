Gov. Whitmer promises lowered taxes, increased manufacturing in 2023 State of the State Address

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - After winning re-election back in Nov., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previewed her second-term agenda during Wednesday night’s State of the State Address.

During the State of the State, Gov. Whitmer outlined six main points headlining the agenda for her second term in office.

First, lowering costs for Michigan families, with a plan called Lower MI Costs.

Gov. Whitmer said that it aims to repeal the retirement tax, offer free pre-K for all Michigan families and boost the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). A bill introduced Tuesday would raise the WFTC from a 6% match of the federal credit to 30% and would be retroactive to the 2022 tax year.

“Parts of the plan have already been introduced by Representatives Witwer and Shannon and Senators Hertel and McDonald Rivet,” Gov. Whitmer said of her colleagues. “Let’s get it done.”

If passed, Gov. Whitmer explained that the bill could deliver an average refund of at least $3,000 to around 700,000 families who qualify.

Gov. Whitmer’s second point was to propose a plan called Make it in Michigan. One of the plan’s goals is to build on recent manufacturing investments in the state.

This includes a new chipmaking plant in Bay City in Lower Michigan and battery-making plants in Big Rapids, Grand Rapids and Van Buren Township also in the Lower Peninsula.

Another goal of Make it in Michigan is to bring more young people to the state. Gov. Whitmer said that this is in part by continuing to fund the bipartisan Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

“Which lowers the cost of higher education, community college, private or public university by thousands of dollars for most students,” Gov. Whitmer noted.

Gov. Whitmer also affirmed her desire to fund the MI Kids Back on Track program.

The program is designed to expand to tutoring, after-school programs and other learning supports for students. Gov. Whitmer added that it is necessary to catch kids up on learning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last few years have disrupted regular learning patterns,” Gov. Whitmer said. “In-class instruction alone is not enough—our children need more support.”

During her speech, Gov. Whitmer concluded that her goals are all focused on getting Michiganders from all walks of life back on track.

“I’m going to be staying focused on people; all people,” said Gov. Whitmer.

During Wednesday night’s address, Gov. Whitmer also expressed wanting to continue strongly funding law enforcement, expand abortion rights and gay rights. Gov. Whitmer stressed that one goal is to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which protects people from being fired or evicted based on their sexual orientation or gender.

Gov. Whitmer added she also wants to fund infrastructure and green energy projects across the state.

