First Alert: Moderate snow during Friday morning’s commute

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see some lingering light snow showers. Winds will become northerly tonight, which will bring some lingering lake-effect snow to the South Shore. Through the evening some spots in the Snow-Belt region could see 1-3″ of lake effect. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero, possibly some teens below zero in North Central Minnesota.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be colder, but it also will have a chance for some sunshine. Highs will be in the teens. Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west 4-8mph. Thursday night we will see an 80% chance of snow showers, mostly between midnight and 6am.

FRIDAY: The early morning snow will bring slippery roads for the morning commute. We are expecting widespread 1-4″ with some higher totals possible up the North Shore up to 5″. The snow will diminish from west to east through the mid-morning and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20′s, but temperatures will be falling in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be the first blast of cold in over a month. Highs will be struggling to make it above zero for most of the region. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20′s below zero with wind chill values falling into the 40′s below zero. Sunday morning and Monday morning look to be the coldest. Cover exposed skin and stay indoors if possible.

