Film Festival in Ely debuts February 9-12

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ely’s Historic State Theater will host the End of the Road Film Festival in its first year.

Between February 9 and 12, 2023, Ely will welcome more than 35 filmmakers and showcase more than 75 feature and short films. The festival will feature local, regional, and national filmmakers presenting works that explore identity, community, connection to place, adventure, and creativity.

The event is being held in conjunction with the city’s annual Winter Festival.

“We are excited to align our film festival with the momentum happening in the northeastern Minnesota community of filmmakers,” Festival Director Jacob White said. “With the new state and regional tax incentives for film production, there have been some really exciting projects being shot in Duluth and on the Iron Range. We’re excited to provide a platform to showcase the work of those filmmakers and connect them with our art-loving community in Ely.”

The Festival kicks off Thursday, February 9 with several regional feature films and an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. Movies will be shown throughout the day Friday through Sunday in both the recently renovated Historic State Theater and the smaller, modern 50-seat Greenstone Cinema.

Performances by Iron Range favorite Christopher David Hanson, Minnesota rockers Rich Mattson & The Northstars, and a number of local area artists bring an added musical element to the festivities.

The first-year festival has been aided in its launch by funding support from the Blandin Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Arts Midwest GIG Fund, Donald G. Gardner Humanities Trust, The Minnesota State Arts Board, and the MN Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. A growing list of area businesses and organizations have also come together to provide programming support, as well as catering, after-parties, lodging, transportation, and more.

While tickets for individual feature films and short film blocks are $10 each, a $75 festival pass will allow access to all films and the ability to purchase additional tickets for just $5. Passholders will also have access to live music performances and the Festival Lounge.

Click here for the full festival lineup, tickets, and more details.

