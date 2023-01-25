FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) will be hosting a free, public celebration to recognize a 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winning book published by the college.

Bringing Joy: A Local Literary Welcome is an anthology of poetry and art created by local writers and artists.

The book is inspired by the work of Muscogee poet, performer, and 23rd United States Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo.

The e-book won the 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award in the Communities Create category.

The reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. on February 7 at the FDLTCC Commons. Readings of the e-book begin at 7 p.m. Click here for information about the event.

“Winning the 2022 Minnesota Author Project award in the Communities Create category shows the power of a community coming together around a central idea and how a single artist can influence and inspire so many,” stated author and FDLTCC English faculty member, Darci Schummer.

For more information on the 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award Reception and Reading visit their website.

A copy of the e-book is also available to read online.

