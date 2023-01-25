City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth

Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.

Red Cliff- Youth artists ages 5 to 18 are invited to send in their submissions for this year’s Biboon Gabeshiwin (Winter Camp) T-shirts. The catch is artists only got a few days to come up with their designs as submissions are due Friday, January 27 at noon. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in three different age categories. The theme is winter outdoor fun and must include “2023 Biboon Gabeshiwin.” The full rules can be found in this week’s community newsletter. Winter camp will be held February 20 through 26.

Duluth, MN- The Damiano Center will be hosting the Donna Howard Community Connect on Thursday, January 26. The event is hosted by several local organizations including CHUM, Life House, Safe Haven, the Salvation Army and more. Guests are invited to take advantage of several services all in one place, such as a hot meal, haircut, medical check up and take a bag of essential supplies. The event is made possible by donations from the Minnesota Power Foundation, Members Cooperative Credit Union, the Affordable Housing Coalition, and Loaves and Fishes. The community connect will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

