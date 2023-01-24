Two-time Beargrease champion Ryan Redington not competing in 2023 race

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off on Sunday, and teams are putting in their final runs before race day.

That includes the folks at Redington Mushing training in Brule, Wisconsin.

This year the kennel will have two teams in the full marathon, but Ryan Redington himself will not be one of them.

Sarah Keefer, who took home the 6th place in the 2022 Beargrease, and newcomer Daniel Klein from Eagle, Wisconsin, will race under the Redington name.

Ryan, a two-time Beargrease champion, said he is taking the year off to help his other teams succeed and ensure his team is ready to go for the Iditarod race in Alaska later this year.

While he won’t be racing this year, Redington said training for this year’s Beargrease has been a success, with lots of snow and no significant weather events disrupting them.

He said he is excited to watch his teams from behind the scenes.

“We’ve probably got about five or six hundred more miles on them right now than we did last year heading into Beargrease, so I feel really good,” said Redington. “It’s a really nice team, both teams we will have, and I am excited to watch Sarah and Dan race.”

Last year Redington scratched at Trail Center and did not finish the race due to poor trail conditions and dog fatigue.

