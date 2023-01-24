Two more rounds of snow before arctic air arrives

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies with some light snow showers moving in from west to east. There will continue to be scattered light snow showers through tonight. New accumulations will be between a trace to an inch. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20′s with southeast winds 4-8mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will continue to have a chance of some scattered light snow showers. Accumulations will be between a trace to 2″ throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northeasterly winds. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see a break between clipper systems. There will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens with west winds 5-10mph. Thursday night our next clipper system will arrive. We will have a 70% chance of snow after midnight.

FRIDAY: Snow will continue Friday morning, so expect delays on your morning commute as roads will be snow-covered. The snow will diminish from west to east through the late morning and early afternoon. New totals will be between 2-5″. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with west and southwest winds.

