State of the State: Gov. Evers set to deliver first address of second term

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Feb. 15, 2022.((AP Photo/Andy Manis, File))
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fresh off his Inaugural address two weeks ago, Governor Tony Evers will once again speak at the Capitol Tuesday night. Evers will deliver his 2023 State of the State address from the Assembly chambers to the state legislature at 7 p.m.

There is no official preview, but the governor will likely touch on a heavy dose of education, investments in it, finding more money for local schools and local governments across the state.

Wisconsin is heading into the upcoming budget cycle with a record-high projected $6.6 billion budget surplus. Investments in infrastructure have also been a mainstay in Evers’ platform, more funding for roads and broadband access in rural areas.

Much like Evers’ Inauguration address, he’s also expected to talk about restoring abortion access in Wisconsin.

Republican leaders at the Capitol are also set to deliver a response Tuesday following Evers’ speech. In 2022, Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu (R) Oostburg, gave that response.

The governor’s speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for public viewing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
Wx Gfx
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
File - police lights
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
M&M’s puts spokescandies on ‘indefinite pause’ after backlash over changes

Latest News

Governor Tim Walz presented the award to Yanmar CE NA president, Tate Johnson, on December 14,...
Gov. Walz presents Yanmar with award for international trade
St. Louis County Crime Map
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
Minnesota Power
Public Utilities Commission reduces MN Power’s proposed rate increase
3M
3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally
2018, 2020 Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Champion
Two-time Beargrease champion Ryan Redington not competing in 2023 race