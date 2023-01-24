St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred.

The map shows various types of crime incidents, including crimes against people, property crimes, and others that are reportable as part of the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

It is able to show incidents in areas of the county that the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office controls.

The map is also able to show other areas that use the same records management system.

Incidents that occur within the cities of Duluth, Hermantown and Virginia, which use separate records systems, are not shown unless a St. Louis County Deputy was involved in the response.

Information on the dashboard is updated daily.

The crime incident data, which dates back to January 1, 2021, can be sorted and viewed based on location, range of dates, responding law enforcement agency, or other criteria.

“We wanted to make this information available because it’s important from a transparency perspective, but also to ensure people have accurate information when there are concerns about crime in a community,” said Supervising Deputy Brandon Silgjord.

The online dashboard was created and maintained through a coordinated effort of the Sheriff’s Office and County GIS staff.

The dashboard is available online here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.