South Shore improves to 13-1 with big win over Denfeld

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - South Shore made the trip from Port Wing, WI to Duluth and went home with a ‘W’ after a big 55-point win, 88-33 over the Hunters.

Cardinals senior, Lily Truchon led all scorers with 36 points, followed by junior, Emily Montgomery who had 19.

For the Hunters, Ellie Davis led them in scoring with 14.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.