South Shore improves to 13-1 with big win over Denfeld

South Shore Girl's Basketball wins over Denfeld 88-33
By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - South Shore made the trip from Port Wing, WI to Duluth and went home with a ‘W’ after a big 55-point win, 88-33 over the Hunters.

Cardinals senior, Lily Truchon led all scorers with 36 points, followed by junior, Emily Montgomery who had 19.

For the Hunters, Ellie Davis led them in scoring with 14.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
Resort shuttle van and car collide near Lutsen Sunday
Resort shuttle van and car collide near Lutsen Sunday
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
M&M’s puts spokescandies on ‘indefinite pause’ after backlash over changes

Latest News

Duluth East vs. Cambridge Isanti
Saturday Hoops: Duluth East loses a close game against Cambridge Isanti
8-1
Warroad remains perfect on the road to Denfeld
5-1
East Grand Forks deflate Denfeld on Hunter’s home ice
Esterbrooks game winning goal
Esterbrooks’ game-winner with 10.3 seconds left lifts Hawks over Spuds