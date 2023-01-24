Public Utilities Commission reduces MN Power’s proposed rate increase

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved, yet reduced, Minnesota Power’s proposal to increase electric rates, according to a press release.

Minnesota Power originally proposed an increase in rates of $108.3 million, or 17.58%, hoping to raise revenue to help pay for sustainable energy initiatives.

However, the MPUC approved an increase of approximately $58 million, or 9.5%, instead.

While the commission waited to make this final decision, in December 2021, the MPUC approved an interim rate increase of about 7%, which came out to be about $5 per month for an average customer. All other customers, including businesses, saw a 14 percent increase.

In establishing the new rate, the Commission made several decisions, including:

Established a return on equity of 9.65% for Minnesota Power

Removed costs related to power plants that are being retired

Mitigated increases to monthly basic charges for customers

“A key role of the Commission is to ensure the reasonableness of utility rates,” said MPUC Commissioner Joseph Sullivan. “After extensive testimony and deliberating for eight hours, the Commission reduced Minnesota Power’s increase request by half, while making sure the company has the resources and tools they need. This decision protects consumers’ wallets while providing reliable electrical service.”

Once the financial impact of Monday’s decisions is calculated, if final rates are lower than the interim rates, MPUC customers would receive a refund of the difference, with interest.

Northern News Now reached out to Minnesota Power for a statement Tuesday. We are waiting to hear back on exactly how this will impact the utility and its customers.

