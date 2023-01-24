Downtown Duluth opens voting for ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Downtown Duluth organization is asking for your help creating this summer’s “Movies in the Park” lineup.

The organization is asking the community to vote for what movies they want to see this summer.

To vote, visit the Downtown Duluth Facebook page and “like” the eight movies from the choices provided that you would like to see.

You can also share the post to get your friends and family involved in the voting.

Downtown Duluth says the voting is a fun tradition to allow the community to provide input on the movies they would like to see this summer.

The full “Movies in the Park” season, presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics, will run from July 7 – August 25 at Leif Erikson Park in Duluth.

This event offers free outdoor movies on the big outdoor screen starting at sunset every Friday.

Voting ends February 1.

