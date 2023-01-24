City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Duluth

Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.

Hibbing, MN- A local non-profit is hosting a few fundraisers in February. The Hibbing Youth Baseball League offers baseball programs for over 200 kids ages 4 to 14. February 1, 8 and 15 they will be hosting BINGO at the Hibbing Elks Lodge. Play starts at 7 p.m. those nights and a portion of proceeds will benefit the league. With the increasing cost of equipment, field upgrades and utility costs leaders hope the BINGO nights will help from passing on financial burdens to families.

Duluth, MN- The Armory Arts and Music Center is hosting a Tribute concert on January 29. The Tribute to Buddy Holly Concert will be at 6 p.m. at Clyde Iron Event Center. Local musician Todd Eckart will be playing music from the late 1950′s. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door with all proceeds benefiting the student musical program, the Music Resource Center. The opening act, Born to Late, is an alumni of that program. Costumes of the era are encouraged and so are your dancing shoes!

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Gary-New Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.