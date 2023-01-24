Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday

(Source: Pexels)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports.

The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth

Both entry and spectating are free to the public.

Click here to register your puppy ahead of time.

The contest is open to the first 40 puppies, between the ages of 4 to 9 months. Owners need to show proof of vaccinations at check-in for parvovirus/distemper combo and rabies.

Contest Schedule:

  • 10-11 a.m. Puppy Check-In
  • 11-1 p.m. Puppy Viewing & Voting
  • 1:30 p.m. Awards

