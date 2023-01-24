Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.

Wednesday: On Wednesday we will have a chance of some light snow showers especially closer to the Twin Ports thanks to winds out of the east off of the lake. Totals will range between a trace to 3 with some isolated higher totals possible closer to the Twin Ports Tuesday night through Wednesday. Highs climb into the mid 20s across the area.

Thursday: Thursday looks like it could feature some sunshine especially through the first half of the day before more clouds move in during the afternoon and evening ahead of our next clipper system Friday. Temperatures are cooler in the mid and upper teens and lower 20s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

