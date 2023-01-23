Super One to present $91k check to Salvation Army

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new donation campaign for The Salvation Army has raised over $91,000 through donations from select Super One locations.

Miner’s Incorporated, which owns grocery stores under the Super One brand, ran a register campaign to collect donations for the Salvation Army in the month of December. It was the first year Miner’s Inc. requested donations through pin pads at checkout stations.

Donations totaled $41,000 between registers and red kettles of The Salvation Army at area Super One stores.

$50,000 was then matched by Miner’s Inc., bringing the total donation amount to $91,000.

A check will be presented to The Salvation Army at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25th at the Kenwood Super One.

“We’ve been a proud supporter of the Salvation Army for decades and admire the great work that they do every day in helping others,” said Patrick Miner of Miner’s Inc. “Our family and the Super One Team were delighted to see the register fundraising campaign donation results provided by our generous customers. We are happy to help them achieve fundraising success so they can meet the latest demands of their clients in need.”

“With the current inflation and state of the economy, we have been seeing a greater need for services but a decrease in overall donations,” noted Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development at the Duluth Salvation Army. “For Miner’s to step up and create a new campaign for us on top of their already generous $50,000 match is such a blessing. We help people in need in our community every day, and their gifts will help us to continue doing the most good.”

