Some light snow to start the week

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Through most of our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with with the possibility of a little bit of light snow here and there as a clipper passes through the region. Snow accumulations through the day today should be less than an 1″ for most across the Northland. Temperatures climb into upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.

Tuesday: We will start our Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies overhead, there will be the opportunity for some patchy sunshine here and there but most should remain fairly cloudy. As we head through the afternoon hours another clipper system makes its arrival and will move west to east though evening and first part of the overnight. Again, snowfall and accumulations remain fairly light. Temperatures Tuesday climb into the low and mid 20s.

Wednesday: Wednesday again we run the risk of a few light snow showers. Temperatures Wednesday climb into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH.

