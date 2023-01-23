Resort shuttle van and car collide near Lutsen Sunday

LUTSEN TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A resort shuttle carrying 14 people was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the van was turning left into Lutsen Moutain Resorts from Highway 61, when a Toyota Prius did not stop in time and rear-ended the van.

While none of the 14 occupants of the shuttle van were injured., occupants of the Prius were transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries at this time.

