PAWESOME HELP: Superior students help Douglas County Humane Society

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Students at Superior Middle School are taking donations to help the Douglas County Humane Society.

The students are hosting the drive as part of their “What I Need” program, a community service project to help a local organization.

The students at the school chose the Douglas County Humane Society, which said they were in need of essential items for the shelter.

“To help out the animals to give them a voice and they need supplies, so donating is really helpful to give them the supplies that they need,” Lexi Kaspar, an eighth grader, said.

The group of students is collecting items like blankets, leashes, food, toys and even money.

“Every dollar that we make, our donor is doubling it as well,” Ivy Cochrane, an eighth-grade student, said.

The donation drive is ran by Amanda Lindquist, an eighth-grade teacher at the school.

“Initially it was just a handful of students,” Lindquist said. “As we started doing things, it’s grown, and so we’re up to 16 students.”

Lindquist said the group has an anonymous donor that will match donations up to $1,000.

“So we can double all of our funds,” she said.

The school has a donation drop box in the front office.

If you would like to make a cash or check donation, you can also leave it in the front office, with a marked envelope.

