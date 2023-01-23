MnDOT to hold public meeting for potential Chisholm intersection improvements

MnDOT
MnDOT(kttc)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements in Chisholm.

The agency is welcoming the public to join the discussion about the proposed alternative intersection improvements.

The following intersections will be discussed:

  • Highway 169/Highway 73
  • Highway 169/Iron World Drive
  • Highway 169/West Drive
  • Highway 169/Access Road
  • Highway 169/4th Avenue

The hybrid meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

You can attend the meeting in person at the Minnesota Discovery Center, located at 1005 Discovery Dr., Chisholm or online.

A recording of the meeting will also be posted to the project website.

For more information on the project, to view maps of the proposed alternatives, and to access the link to the virtual meeting click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
Resort shuttle van and car collide near Lutsen Sunday
Resort shuttle van and car collide near Lutsen Sunday
Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
A red swamp crayfish
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

Bentleyville
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
MnDOT
MnDOT updates Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan
Students at Superior Middle School are raising money and taking donations for the Douglas...
PAWESOME HELP: Superior students help Douglas County Humane Society
Fire crews respond to a house fire in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze