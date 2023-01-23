MnDOT to hold public meeting for potential Chisholm intersection improvements

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements in Chisholm.

The agency is welcoming the public to join the discussion about the proposed alternative intersection improvements.

The following intersections will be discussed:

Highway 169/Highway 73

Highway 169/Iron World Drive

Highway 169/West Drive

Highway 169/Access Road

Highway 169/4th Avenue

The hybrid meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

You can attend the meeting in person at the Minnesota Discovery Center, located at 1005 Discovery Dr., Chisholm or online.

A recording of the meeting will also be posted to the project website.

For more information on the project, to view maps of the proposed alternatives, and to access the link to the virtual meeting click here.

