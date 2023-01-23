Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

TUESDAY UPDATE: Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead.

The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.

“It’s not the ending we wanted,” Langenfeld said. “We would have liked to see a successful ending with no one else injured or dead.”

The two deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

Langenfeld did not say how the suspect died. He said he didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons during the incident. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted on Monday.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene say the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remained in the home in a standoff with law enforcement.

KMSP-TV reports that officers from the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Winsted police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene.

The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area.

Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

