Lake Superior Ice Fest returning to Barkers Island

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Fest has some fun activities planned for the community.

The two-day event, set for Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, takes place annually at Barkers Island in Superior.

Events will be across the island on both land and ice for people of all ages.

According to their website, there will be food vendors will be available.

Activities include ice skating with lessons from the Duluth Figure Skating Club, Market and Craft Fair at Barker’s Island Inn, mini golf hosted by Nemadji Golf Course, kids activities, ice sculptures, and the Lake Superior Ice Festival Pet Contest.

The Mayor Jim Paine announced that he will not be endorsing any of the candidates for the Royal Court.

In a statement he says, “I encourage all candidates to run a clean race. I look forward to working with the People’s choice.”

The Ice Fest will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

For full details on the event, you can visit their website.

