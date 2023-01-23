Dough for Uteroe: Supporting Duluth’s WE Health Clinic

ULUTH, MN. -- Dough for Uteroe, it was a fundraiser at Hoops Brewing to support the WE Health Clinic in Duluth.

“This year we are doing it in the remembrance of Roe v Wade, but we are also doing it in its honor,” said Cassidy Thompson, a patient educator at WE Health Clinic. “Minnesota is the only abortion, along with Michigan, in the entire upper Midwest.”

January 22nd, 2023 would have marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

“More than ever, we need to make sure people come out to support independent abortion providers and continue to have a legacy at our clinic of standing in the face of anti-abortion extremism,” said Thompson.

But before reaching that milestone, Roe was overturned.

“It was stating that you don’t know what is best for your future, you don’t know what is best for your life,” Thompson said. “We are already seeing the effects of people not having access to abortion care.”

Now, WE Health Clinic looks to the community to help raise money.

“I wanted to come here today to give them my support, and my financial donation, so that everyone knows about this and has access to this really important piece of health care,” said Dough for Uteroe attendee, Carolyn Drazich.

Bringing the community out for pizza and beer.

“It’s beautiful to see people supporting other people. That’s what this is,” said Drazich.

Supporting what they call a “safe haven” for abortion access in Duluth for years to come.

“Tonight, we are saying “I know,” said Thompson. “We have had abortion for 49 years, but Roe v. Wade is overturned. Patients have been coming from other states and now more than ever we need as much support from our community as possible.”

This past Thursday, the Minnesota House passed a bill called the PROs Act which would add abortion rights into state law.

DFL Representative Liz Olson from Duluth is a co-author of the legislation and voted for the bill.

But all Republicans in the house voted against it.

We reached out to Republican State Representative Natalie Zeleznikar for a statement that reads in part:

“It’s unfortunate that the language that is being proposed by the majority party is going to mirror China and North Korea. With no guardrails in place. The House proposed language that would have given pro-choice and pro-life some reasonable guard rails, but that was voted down by the DFL majority.”

The Senate is expected to take up that bill soon.

Governor Walz has said that once it passes through the Senate, he will sign it into law.

