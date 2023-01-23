A couple opportunities for light snow this week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be some lingering light flurries in a few spots, but little accumulation is expected. Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies with light northwest winds. Some lake flurries are possible along the South Shore. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southwest winds 4-8mph. There will be a chance of snow showers in the afternoon for Central Minnesota. The Ports and Wisconsin will see the snow chances into the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have a 40% chance of some light snow showers. Totals will range between a trace to 3″ Tuesday night through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with northeast winds bringing some light lake enhancement to the head of the lake.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the teens with westerly winds. Another round of snow is expected on Friday with a clipper system.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

