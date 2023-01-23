Come for the Artwork, Stay for the Dance: Simply Ballroom showcasing local artists

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was much more than just dancing happening at Simply Ballroom in Duluth this weekend.

The dance training center holds an open house featuring different local artists on the walls of their studio once a month.

Organizers said the artists often have different levels of experience and backgrounds.

This weekend they feature works created by 13 people from T.B.I, the Traumatic Brain Institute.

Leaders with Simply Ballroom said many Northlanders come in to observe one art form on the walls and end up staying for another on the dance floor.

“We have a dance party and a group class in the evening after the art show, so a lot of people have come out to check out the art and then come in for some dance skills,” said David Scherer, a Simply Ballroom Instructor.

Simply Ballroom leaders said their studio provides an opportunity for artists to debut their art in a safe and supportive environment.

