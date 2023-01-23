Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary.

On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo.

It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on the creation.

The logo needs to be able to go on clothing, social media, merchandise, banners, and more.

Logos must be turned in by 5 p.m. February 1.

Click here for some helpful guidelines to make sure your creation will be useable.

Bentleyville’s 20th season will run from November 18, 2023 through December 26, 2023 at Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park.

