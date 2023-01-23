BBB now accepting applications for scholarships

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Better Business Bureau Foundation (BBB) announced Monday they are now accepting applications for this year’s scholarship.

The foundation, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, is inviting high school students to apply for the 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship.

The essay-based scholarship is awarded to students who have demonstrated high character, leadership, and ethical values in their personal choices and actions.

There will be at least three $2,500 scholarships awarded this year.

The application deadline is March 1, 2023.

Recipients for the scholarship will be announced and honored at the Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Nicollet Island Pavilion.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.