Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m.

A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 169.

The bicyclist crossed 37th Street and was struck by the Chrysler.

Authorities indicate the road conditions were wet.

