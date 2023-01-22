Small & Mighty: KQDS holds 2023 Mini Sled Dog Races Saturday

By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 21, 2023
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - While the Beargrease Cub Run was underway in Two Harbors Saturday, some special dogs in Superior had their moment to shine.

KQDS held their 2023 Mini Sled Dog Races in Superior at Earth Rider Brewery.

There were two different race categories, one for lightweight dogs, those under 12 pounds, and heavyweight competitors that could weigh between 12 and 22 pounds.

We caught up with the winner of the lightweight division, Oreo and some very proud dog owners after the race.

“My mom heard about this on the radio, so we thought, oh let’s go have some fun on a Saturday. Just expected to come and have some fun, didn’t expect to win. But it was a good time,” said McKenzie Fossell, owner of Oreo.

