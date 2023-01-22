Skiers raise awareness for ovarian cancer by lighting up the Birkie trails

By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 21, 2023
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - HAYWARD, WI. -- Though the big race is over a month away, skiers hit the trails Saturday near Cable and Hayward Wisconsin for The Birkie Tour.

It’s a casual nordic ski event, that takes participants along the American Birkebeiner trails.

But this year, Birkie officials added a new night race and one organization used the event to raise awareness for an important cause.

The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization invited skiers to carry glow sticks while skiing under the night sky.

According to organizers, more than 70 skiers took part, brightening up the trails of the Birkie.

They said their mission was to shine a light and raise awareness about the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer.

It’s a disease that kills over 15,000 women each year.

For more information about the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization, click here.

