Light snow for first half of week, cold snap will kick off the second half

WEATHER STORY: The first part of the week ahead will be covered by a couple of Alberta Clippers that will bring light snow chances. The first one is coming Monday and it will fire up a 40% chance for about an inch of snow. Around midweek, the warm spell of the last several weeks will go away and a cold snap will come. Morning low temps may be below zero next weekend.

An Alberta Clipper will cough up a 40% light snow chance on Monday (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will thicken up in advance of the first Alberta Clipper. Low temperatures will be near 12 degrees. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The clipper will kick up its 40% light snow chance and run totals from a trace to an inch around our region. The afternoon high temperatures will be near 29 degrees. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

Less than an inch of snow should fall on Monday (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The sky will stay cloudy on Tuesday but the precip chance will have passed at least during the day. Morning low temp will be close to 10. The afternoon high will be 25 which is close to five degrees warmer than normal. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: Light snow chances will return on Wednesday. By Thursday, the cool down will start. Despite the chill, yet another round of light snow may come to call for Friday and Saturday.

Warm first, then cold snap hits (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.