DEDA declines local developers’ renovation proposal for former Kozy Bar building

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local business owner’s plans to bring new life to the former home of the Kozy Bar in Duluth has been rejected by the Duluth Economic Development Authority.

In a statement Friday, city leaders announced DEDA had declined a recently submitted proposal regarding the Pastoret Terrace.

The submitted proposal came from Endion Station, LLC, which is run by Rod Raymond, the owner of Fitger’s Brewhouse and several other businesses in the city.

Due to the Minnesota Government Data Practices, the city and DEDA said they are not able to provide any further information about the submitted proposal.

The statement from the city said that DEDA will continue to explore alternatives to demolition of Pastoret Terrace.

It also indicated that both DEDA and the City of Duluth are committed to revitalizing the First Street corridor.

