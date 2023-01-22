DEDA declines local developers’ renovation proposal for former Kozy Bar building

Former Kozy Bar in Duluth.
Former Kozy Bar in Duluth.(Lukas Walls)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local business owner’s plans to bring new life to the former home of the Kozy Bar in Duluth has been rejected by the Duluth Economic Development Authority.

In a statement Friday, city leaders announced DEDA had declined a recently submitted proposal regarding the Pastoret Terrace.

The submitted proposal came from Endion Station, LLC, which is run by Rod Raymond, the owner of Fitger’s Brewhouse and several other businesses in the city.

For more information about Raymond’s plans for the building, click here.

Due to the Minnesota Government Data Practices, the city and DEDA said they are not able to provide any further information about the submitted proposal.

The statement from the city said that DEDA will continue to explore alternatives to demolition of Pastoret Terrace.

It also indicated that both DEDA and the City of Duluth are committed to revitalizing the First Street corridor.

