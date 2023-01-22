Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

FILE - Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half...
FILE - Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media.

The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team’s locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar.”

Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on Jan. 2 in a game that came to an abrupt halt and eventually was canceled after Hamlin’s collapse on the field.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin began making regular visits to the team’s facility soon after his release from the hospital in what he described as “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

His presence was enough to uplift his teammates, who after Hamlin’s collapse surrounded him as medical teams used CPR and an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart.

The Bills have not disclosed the results of tests Hamlin has undergone to determine why his heart stopped after he was struck in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Hamlin, who is originally from the Pittsburgh area, live-tweeted while watching Buffalo’s 35-23 season-ending win over New England from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 8. Last weekend, he live-tweeted from home while watching the Bills’ 34-31 win over Miami in a wild-card playoff.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

