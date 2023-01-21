Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Minnesota, Cable

Trail Report from Northern Traxx ATV Club:

Northern TRAXX ATV Club Polar Bear Ride is Saturday, Feb 25, 2023!

~Meet at 10:00am @ Jim’s Sports Club Bar & Grill, Breakfast Specials.

~Leave for The Hwy 5 Bar (on the Chisholm ATV Trail) at 11:00 a.m., and visit there for an hour or so.

~ Ride to the Sportsmen’s Club Shelter at 1:30 p.m., FREE Lunch and Bonfire! Donations appreciated.

~Polish/Chips Lunch provided by Northern TRAXX ATV Club at 2:00 PM at the Northern TRAXX Shelter with a warm Bonfire.

~Ride at your own pace back on the trail or keep heading North towards Side Lake.

-Ride over at dark, then lots of food and entertainment in Chisholm when we get back!

***We have our ATV Trail and the Snowmobiles have there’s, ZERO tolerance for ATVs caught on the Snowmobile Trail!!!***

Minnesota- Many state parks are fully groomed and ready for visitors. In Grand Rapids, the Taconite State Trail System is groomed from town to Highway 73. There are shelters along the trail but the DNR is warning riders to watch for loggers. At Jay Cooke State Park, crews are still cleaning up from December’s storms. Staff are urging extreme caution as many trails still need to be checked by park staff.

Trail Report from the American Birkebeiner:

The week started off with light rain and warmer temperatures and ended with 6-7″ of snow. The trails are looking great out there! The groomers are out grooming and making sure the trails are ready. The temps are looking great for this weekend so get out and ski! This Saturday (1/21) the Birkie Tour and a night race will both be happening at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable, WI. Get the most recent grooming reports or register for Birkie Tour events at birkie.com

Tips: We’ve got a new email! To send in condition reports or events email us at TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com

