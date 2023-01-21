Gray but easy going weather on schedule for the Northland this weekend

SATURDAY: Clouds will be more common than sunshine this weekend. Saturday, we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Higher pressure will try to stave off a few clouds this weekend (kbjr)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another mild day with a slightly better chance of some sunshine. We will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to lower 20′s. Winds will be WNW 5-10mph.

MONDAY: On Monday we will stay cloudy as a clipper system passes to bring a 30% chance of some scattered light snow showers. The best chance of light snow will be in the Arrowhead. Highs will be in the mid-20′s.

near normal temps with light snow this week (kbjr)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.